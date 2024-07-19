Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.97. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,015 shares.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

