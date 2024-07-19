Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.90 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.90 ($1.67). Approximately 1,402,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,277,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.66) to GBX 202 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.15).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deliveroo

Deliveroo Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.60. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12,890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.65), for a total value of £3,036,599.21 ($3,938,009.61). 23.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deliveroo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.