Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 25,381 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

DELL stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.