Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down to $134.26

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.26, but opened at $128.14. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $129.67, with a volume of 4,238,509 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

