Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 8.7%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Approximately 188,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 405,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

