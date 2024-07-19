dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 1,373,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.1 days.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNTCF opened at $5.95 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.
dentalcorp Company Profile
