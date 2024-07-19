dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 1,373,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.1 days.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNTCF opened at $5.95 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

