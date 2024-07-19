Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.49. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 5,394 shares.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

