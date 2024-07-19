Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.49. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 5,394 shares.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.
Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.
Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deswell Industries
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.