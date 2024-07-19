Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 2,150 ($27.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.
Genus Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:GNS opened at GBX 1,704 ($22.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,478 ($19.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,544 ($32.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,477.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.
About Genus
