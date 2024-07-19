Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 2,150 ($27.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

Genus Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:GNS opened at GBX 1,704 ($22.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,478 ($19.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,544 ($32.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,477.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

