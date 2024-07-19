Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $170,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

