Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

