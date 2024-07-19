Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $59.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

