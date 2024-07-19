Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 208 ($2.70).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.53) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,197,778.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 223 shares of company stock valued at $44,838 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 190.80 ($2.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.32. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 145.65 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

