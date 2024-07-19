Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $102.38

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.38, but opened at $97.26. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $107.39, with a volume of 908,567 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.30 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.