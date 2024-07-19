Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $65.30

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.30, but opened at $58.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 12,056,238 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $24,699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $323,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

