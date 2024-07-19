Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.00 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %
DFS stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Discover Financial Services
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.