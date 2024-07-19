Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.00 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

DFS stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

