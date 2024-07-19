Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %
Discover Financial Services stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
