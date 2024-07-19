DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.