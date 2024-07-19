Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.