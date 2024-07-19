Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $148.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dollar Tree traded as high as $108.93 and last traded at $107.99. 2,665,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,777,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.34.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

