Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $18.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

DPZ opened at $409.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.32.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

