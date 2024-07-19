Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Donaldson by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 254.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.32 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.