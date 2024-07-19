Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,638.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,880,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,119.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

