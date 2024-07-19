DoorDash’s (DASH) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.60.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $100.28 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 163,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

