Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases $96,960.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $96,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,071.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

DMLP opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 182.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

