Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 158,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $80.79.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

