DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Macquarie

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.66.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Down 4.4 %

DKNG stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,583,546 shares of company stock worth $63,461,617. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 129,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.