Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.92

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.92 and last traded at $107.74, with a volume of 158650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

