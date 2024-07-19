Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in June

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 871,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,124,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 214.79, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.