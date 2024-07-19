Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

DY stock opened at $175.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

