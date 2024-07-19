Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $44.15

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $42.11. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 13,234 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

