e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded at Baird R W

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

ELF opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $2,157,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock worth $24,394,943. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.