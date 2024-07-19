EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Shares Gap Up to $21.55

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $22.27. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 2,337 shares trading hands.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

