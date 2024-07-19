Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 481.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

DEA stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

