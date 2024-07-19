Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 9,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

