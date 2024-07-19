Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 9,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.