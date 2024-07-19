Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.