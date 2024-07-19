Eldorado Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE EGO opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $18,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after purchasing an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,167,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

