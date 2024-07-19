Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.92. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,430 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.