Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.59

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.59 and last traded at C$23.49, with a volume of 7592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.36.

ELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$751,971.80. Insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

