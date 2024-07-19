Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.05

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.05 and traded as high as C$26.42. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$26.17, with a volume of 228,800 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFN. CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

