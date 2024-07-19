Embraer S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Embraer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after buying an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Embraer by 88.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $10,754,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

