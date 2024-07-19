EMCOR Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $364.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.39. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $401.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

