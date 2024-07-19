Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Emmi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $960.00 on Friday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $988.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,016.36.
Emmi Company Profile
