Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Emmi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $960.00 on Friday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $988.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,016.36.

Get Emmi alerts:

Emmi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.