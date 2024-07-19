Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 301,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the typical daily volume of 98,060 put options.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $168,646,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,490,682 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 894.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,105,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,173,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,102,000 after buying an additional 854,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 376.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,552,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

XLE opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

