Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

