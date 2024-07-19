Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -133.33% Entera Bio N/A -103.40% -85.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.76%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$20.95 million ($9.90) -0.20 Entera Bio $130,000.00 514.68 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -6.68

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

