EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

