Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at Bank of America

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $264.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day moving average of $246.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

