Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.71.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $264.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.75. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 271.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 5.9% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

