Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.220-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.22-7.47 EPS.

EFX opened at $264.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.75. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.29.

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

