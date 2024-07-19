Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

Equifax Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE EFX opened at $264.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.75. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.06.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

